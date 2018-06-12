Armenian PM: We value centuries of friendship with Russia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia on the occasion of Russia Day.

According to the Armenian government, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, wishing peace and prosperity.

Nikol Pashinyan has also sent congratulatory letters to President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev.

The letter to Vladimir Putin particularly reads:

“Armenians value the centuries of friendship between our nations, which contributed to the development of interstate relations, based on strategic allied relations.

I am convinced that further expansion of constructive collaboration both in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as implementation of mutually beneficial projects in economic and cultural-humanitarian sectors fully comply with basic interests of brotherly people of Armenia and Russia.

I am sure that our latest meeting within the frames of the European Economic Supreme Council in Sochi is yet another step towards strengthening and enriching Armenian-Russian allied relations for the benefit of our people and countries, for security and stability in Southern Caucasus.