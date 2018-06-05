EU promises “substantive assistance” to Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski has said the European Union is ready "to provide substantive assistance to implementation of government programs in Armenia, including the provisional application of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement”.

At the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the head of EU delegation noted he could see good chances of attracting European investment to Armenia, particularly into cooperation between public and private sectors.

According to Ambassador Switalski, the European investors are ready to discuss concrete projects.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government considers the fight against corruption its top priority.

“We are determined to realize the goals and projects we have outlined in order to get tangible results,” Pashinyan said.