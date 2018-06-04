Armenian FM talks national interests, relations with Russia, Iran, Turkey, EU

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has given an interview to Azatutyun TV.

We have selected several parts from the interview.

On EU-Armenia agreement

This agreement is a very efficient tool we can use to strengthen and advance reforms and the development agenda. This is one of the best examples of how foreign policy serves domestic purposes.

On the national interests

Our foreign policy is based on the key principle – the national interests of Armenia. When we regard those interests, we take into account various factors related to issues that are relevant for our country and all Armenians, and maintain the integrity of security.

We work in different formats and have relations of varying strength. We don’t live on the Moon, but we live in the international community and in the period of intense turbulence in international relations.

Of course, we have to be much more alert and careful. Nevertheless, the principle has been and remains to keep the integrity of Armenia’s security intact.

On relations with Russia

We have very strong, important ties with Russia.

The allied relations with Russia stand on a very firm ground. Our ties are logical, and we have no problem explaining their basis to our other partners.

On Turkey

We are loyal to the principal of having good relations with a neighboring country without preconditions.

We do not do that to the detriment of our interests. What we say is in the best interests of all involved and for the benefit of stability in the region.

On Iran

We follow the developments with concern, as the matter involves our important partners.

Relations with Iran are crucial for us. At the same time, we have an enhanced agenda with our other partner, the United States.

We have worked very delicately to make our policy understood. However, recent developments are very concerning and we need to continue raising the issues that trouble us.