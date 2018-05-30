Armenia and Georgia hold high-level talks in Tbilisi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited Heroes’ Square in Tbilisi and placed flowers at the memorial in the scope of his official visit to Georgia. Afterwards Pashinyan headed for the government building, where he had a private conversation with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili. The two Prime Ministers talked about the agenda and further development of Armenia-Georgia relations.

Their conversation was followed by an extended meeting between the official delegations of the two countries, during which Mr Kvirikashvili stressed that his government was ready to work on growing Armenia-Georgia relations and expanding the ties in various sectors.



“We carefully followed recent events in Armenia. The friendly Armenian people demonstrated unity in the face of a crisis, which resulted in peaceful transition of power through democratic means. I want to assure Armenia we will do everything to give new impetus to our relations and realize their full potential. We have a great chance to open a new phase in relations between two friendly nations today,” said Kvirikashvili.



Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the deeply-rooted historical ties between Armenia and Georgia.



“It is no coincidence that I chose Georgia as a destination for my first official trip to another state. Close ties, friendship and mutual respect have brought us together for thousands of years. I believe the friendship between our countries and peoples will create a firm foundation for further strengthening of political dialogue,” said Pashinyan, stressing that he and Kvirikashvili share the same views on bilateral relations.



Nikol Pashinyan also emphasized that development of relations with Georgia remains a priority in Armenia’s foreign policy. Pashinyan assured his Georgian colleagues that the new Armenian government is interested in giving fresh quality to a rich partnership with the friendly neighbor. The Armenian Prime Minister was certain that during this visit, the parties would outline new opportunities and vectors for cooperation for the benefit of both states and nations.



“I would like to emphasize that we are ready to discuss the agenda of our bilateral relations in a frank and open atmosphere, which is becoming of two brotherly, neighboring states. I am sure our relations will remain grounded on the principle that any issue can be solved between us,” said Pashinyan.



In conclusion, Pashinyan invited Giorgi Kvirikashvili to visit Armenia.