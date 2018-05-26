1727 views

Armenian President meets with friend, former Georgian PM Ivanishvili


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili on May 25 during his working visit to the country.

“Armen Sarkissian and Bidzina Ivanishvili are long-time friends and have a warm, amicable relationship,” said Assistant to President Hasmik Petrosyan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 26, 2018 10:00
Armenian President meets with friend, former Georgian PM Ivanishvili

Foreign Policy | May 26, 2018 09:58
President Sarkissian talks recent changes in Armenia with Georgian leaders

Politics | May 26, 2018 09:26
Armenia and EU discuss the fight against corruption
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe