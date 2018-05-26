Armenian President meets with friend, former Georgian PM Ivanishvili

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili on May 25 during his working visit to the country.
“Armen Sarkissian and Bidzina Ivanishvili are long-time friends and have a warm, amicable relationship,” said Assistant to President Hasmik Petrosyan.
