Armenian President meets with friend, former Georgian PM Ivanishvili

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili on May 25 during his working visit to the country.

“Armen Sarkissian and Bidzina Ivanishvili are long-time friends and have a warm, amicable relationship,” said Assistant to President Hasmik Petrosyan.