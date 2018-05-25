NATO appreciates political dialogue with Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The NATO Partnership and Cooperative Security Committee+Armenia meeting has taken place in Brussels, where the parties discussed the 2017 assessment report of the Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), Armenian MFA said.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Ashot Hovakimyan told about recent political developments in the country at the meeting, stressing that main vectors in foreign policy and security remain unchained and Armenia will uphold all international commitments.

Hovakimyan also noted that Armenia will maintain membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and EAEU, at the same time cooperating with the European Union and NATO.

Ahead of the meeting, the Armenian delegation headed by Hovakimyan was received by Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller, who highly appreciated political dialogue and cooperation with Armenia in the scope of IPAP. She also thanked the Armenia representatives for the country’s continuous contribution to the peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan.