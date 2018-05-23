Armenian FM to visit Moscow upon Lavrov’s invitation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov.
According to Armenian MFA, the Ministers reiterated the interest in expanding and deepening the allied relations between Armenia and Russia,
The sides attached importance to the constructive dialogue between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, held on May 14 in Sochi.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan accepted Sergey Lavrov’s invitation to visit Russia in the near future to discuss Armenian-Russian agenda more comprehensively and advance the relations.
Touching upon NK issue, Armenian FM reiterated Armenia’s commitment to exclusively peaceful settlement within the frames of OSCE Minsk Group. He emphasized that the peaceful atmosphere is essential to succeed in this process.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.