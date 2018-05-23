759 views

Armenian FM to visit Moscow upon Lavrov’s invitation


Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov.

According to Armenian MFA, the Ministers reiterated the interest in expanding and deepening the allied relations between Armenia and Russia,

The sides attached importance to the constructive dialogue between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, held on May 14 in Sochi.

“No one in Yerevan casts doubt on Armenian-Russian ties”


Zohrab Mnatsakanyan accepted Sergey Lavrov’s invitation to visit Russia in the near future to discuss Armenian-Russian agenda more comprehensively and advance the relations.

Touching upon NK issue, Armenian FM reiterated Armenia’s commitment to exclusively peaceful settlement within the frames of OSCE Minsk Group. He emphasized that the peaceful atmosphere is essential to succeed in this process.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | May 23, 2018 17:53
Armenian Defense Minister meets with CSTO counterparts in Astana

Foreign Policy | May 23, 2018 13:42
Armenian FM to visit Moscow upon Lavrov’s invitation

Education | May 23, 2018 12:54
French University of Armenia to expand activity
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe