Armenian FM to visit Moscow upon Lavrov’s invitation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov.

According to Armenian MFA, the Ministers reiterated the interest in expanding and deepening the allied relations between Armenia and Russia,



The sides attached importance to the constructive dialogue between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, held on May 14 in Sochi.



