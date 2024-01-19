A Year of Transformation and Achievement: Kaits Social Innovation Incubator

Kaits Social Innovation Incubator, an integral component of Teach For Armenia, provides a unique platform for its Alumni-Ambassadors and second-year Teacher-Leaders. This distinctive initiative enables them to develop and implement innovative educational ideas, backed by necessary funding and support.

Kaits encompasses three primary tracks: Pitch, Prototype, and Launch, each designed to assist participants in bringing their innovative solutions to life.

Photo: Teach For Armenia

In 2023, Kaits underwent significant advancements. The introduction of a revamped Kaits model in September marked a milestone, incorporating several enhancements. A notable improvement was the streamlined application process, making program participation more accessible.

The Pitch track includes self-learning modules culminating in a well-prepared Pitch presentation. This phase is open to all interested candidates. Subsequently, participants can opt for either the Prototype or Launch track, depending on their project's development stage.

A key highlight of 2023 was the partnership with HSBC Bank Armenia CJSC. This collaboration involved sponsoring Kaits’s Prototype track, where candidates showcased their projects for potential funding.

The year was replete with regular participant consultations, diverse training modules, meetings, seminars, and other relevant events.

We proudly announce our winners in both the Prototype and Launch tracks: the "Nor Das" teacher application and the socio-educational public organization "Du El".

Looking ahead to 2024, Kaits is committed to further fostering innovation in the educational sector.

We aim to support groundbreaking ideas that envision a progressive educational future. Discover more about Kaits here: https://www.teachforarmenia.org/en/incubator.