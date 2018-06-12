Armenia to open school for advanced studies of Italian

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan said today that practical steps will be taken to found a school for advanced studies of Italian language.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, Minister Harutyunyan stated this at the meeting with Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco.



According to Arayik Harutyunyan, Armenia prioritizes increasing efficiency of foreign language learning in Armenia.



Vincenzo Del Monaco reiterated the readiness of the Italian side in creating a school for advanced studies of Italian, as well as supporting the foundation of Dante Alighieri Educational and Cultural Center.