Armenian cadets participate in training exercises in Greece

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Cadets of Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy of the Ministry of Defense participated in a training exercise at the Evelpidon Military School in Greece.

The Ministry of Defense reports that alongside cadets from Greece, Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia they underwent intensive training, which included small-scale tactical exercises, rapid response combat fire training, individual and large-caliber weapons fire training, and development of survival skills in winter conditions.