Pashinyan: The army must consider the logic of the peace agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that “the army must be transformed not only structurally, but also in terms of its functional significance.”

“The army must align with our political and strategic perceptions, considering the logic of the regional situation and the peace agenda.

We have clearly stated that Armenia’s main issue is preserving the internationally recognized territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet session.