Next phase of the “Phoenix Platoon” program completed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. From 9-20 September, Kansas National Guard members visited Armenia for an non-commissioned officer (NCO) Development exchange with the Armed Forces of Armenia.

The U.S. Embassy reported that “this marks the 8th year of the “Phoenix Platoon” program, focused on developing a professional NCO Corps and sharing best practices in mission planning and leadership.”

