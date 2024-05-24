Border protection in some sections of Tavush officially taken over by NSS Border Guard Troops

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service of Armenia (NSS) officially took over the protection of 1.9 km section of Berkaber settlement, 4.9 km sections of Voskepar and Baghanis settlements of Armenia’s Tavush region.

The NSS reported that the protection of the 5.8 km section of the state border in Kirants settlement will be carried out by the transitional scheme until July 24, 2024.

“By the same logic, from May 24, the protection of the opposite border sections by Azerbaijan will be carried out by the units of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan,” the Armenian NSS said in a news release.