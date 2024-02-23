Armenian MoD: “It is our right to cooperate with both France and Iran”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said today that "Armenian-French cooperation is for Armenia and is not addressed against anyone.”

“It is our right to cooperate with both France and Iran,” Suren Papikyan said at the press conference. He noted that Armenia’s French and Iranian partners respect other partnerships, and the Armenian side expects the Russian side to show a similar approach.

He noted that Armenia has set the task of diversifying military-technical cooperation after September 2022, when the sovereign territory of Armenia was subjected to aggression:

“Replenishment of the Air Defense Forces of Armenia is about having our own air defense and ensuring the safety of our skies.”

French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, in his turn, noted that “Yerevan has a right to turn to reliable partners.”

“France will have a military adviser in Armenia, who will always be here,” he noted.