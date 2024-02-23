French Minister of the Armed Forces arrives in Yerevan - Mediamax.am

French Minister of the Armed Forces arrives in Yerevan


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received today French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu who has arrived in Armenia on an official visit, Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports.

An official welcoming ceremony for Sébastien Lecornu was held at the Ministry of Defense featuring the guard of honor and the military band. The national anthems of Armenia and France were played.

