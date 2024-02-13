Armenian side reports about 4 casualties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports about four casualties and one wounded as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Nerkin Hand section.
The Ministry of Defense reports that the condition of the wounded is of medium severity. As of now, his life is not at risk.
The list of the killed persons will be published later.
