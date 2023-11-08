Armenian-US new military cooperation directions discussed - Mediamax.am

Armenian-US new military cooperation directions discussed


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan met in Stuttgart with the Deputy Commander of the US European Command, Lieutenant General Steven Basham.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that issues related to the development of Armenian-US military cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

 

Edward Asryan briefed on the details about the reforms ongoing in the Armenian Armed Forces and the assistance expected from the US.

 

“Steven Basham expressed willingness of the US to continue assisting Armenia in the current cooperation programs in the professionalization of the Armed Forces, professional sergeant staff’s strengthening, modernization of the management system, peacekeeping, military medicine, military education, combat readiness, trainings, etc.

 

Regional security issues were also discussed,” the ministry said in a news release.

