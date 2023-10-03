Russian military unit to carry out combat shooting in Meghri - Mediamax.am

Russian military unit to carry out combat shooting in Meghri


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian military unit will carry out combat shooting in Meghri from October 2 to 11.

The information about it is published on the official website of Meghri community.

 

“Be informed that from October 2 to 11, the Russian military unit will conduct combat shooting. Please do not panic when hearing the sounds [of shooting],” the news release reads.

