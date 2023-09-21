MoD: Armenia has no army in Karabakh - Mediamax.am

MoD: Armenia has no army in Karabakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense stated that "Armenia does not have an army in Nagorno-Karabakh”.

“As previously, now as well the Azerbaijani mass media and official reports continue to falsely claim that there are units, military equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has repeatedly stated and now states again that Armenia does not have an army in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the ministry said in a news release.

 

