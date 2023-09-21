Situation on Armenian borders relatively stable

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 2:00 p.m., the situation on the Armenian borders is relatively stable.
This was reported by Armenia’s Ministry of Defense.
The ministry did not provide other information, neither did it refer to the Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.