Suren Papikyan receives Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Land Forces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, and the newly appointed Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, Major General Kirill Kulakov.

The Ministry of Defense said in a news release:

“During the meeting the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, around Nagorno Karabakh and the operational situation and existing issues in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as a number of issues aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh were discussed.

Suren Papikyan emphasized the importance of the unconditional implementation of all the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, and highlighted the need for efforts aimed at unblocking the Lachin Corridor as soon as possible.

The Minister of Defense briefed on the movements and concentration of Azerbaijani armed forces along the borders, regular provocations, and shootings targeting Armenian combat outposts, as well as parallel to this, the frequent dissemination of disinformation.”