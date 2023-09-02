Number of Armenian casualties in Sotk reach 4

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that as a result of today’s provocation by Azerbaijan in Sotk, the Armenian side has suffered 4 casualties, one serviceman has been wounded.

“The information about the killed servicemen, as well as about the health condition of the wounded serviceman, will be published later, after informing their families in the proper, prescribed manner,” the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

The ministry also added that the decrease in the intensity of the fire in the direction of Sotk is maintained.