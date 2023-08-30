Two servicemen die in yet unknown circumstances

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that two servicemen of one of the military units of the ministry - Artyom Haykazyan and Armen Khachatryan - received fatal gunshot wounds on August 27 in yet unknown circumstances.
The ministry reported that an investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.
