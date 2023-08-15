Azerbaijan fired at EU observers in Verin Shorzha - Mediamax.am

Azerbaijan fired at EU observers in Verin Shorzha


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that today, around 15:20, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan fired from firearms at the EU observers and their cars patrolling in the direction of Verin Shorzha village.

There are no casualties.

