Soldier dies from a gunshot wound in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported today that soldier Zhora Karapetyan received a fatal gunshot wound on August 10 in yet unknown circumstances.
“Despite their efforts, the doctors could not save the soldier’s life,” the ministry said in a news release.
