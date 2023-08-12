Soldier dies from a gunshot wound in Armenia - Mediamax.am

Soldier dies from a gunshot wound in Armenia


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported today that soldier Zhora Karapetyan received a fatal gunshot wound on August 10 in yet unknown circumstances.

“Despite their efforts, the doctors could not save the soldier’s life,” the ministry said in a news release.

