Azerbaijan uses UAV in the direction of Sotk

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk and used UAV today at around 10:00 a.m.
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that 2 servicemen of the armed forces of Armenia were wounded. The condition of one of them is assessed as satisfactory, the other’s as severe.
As of 10:30 a.m., the situation on the front line was relatively stable.
