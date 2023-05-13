Azerbaijan uses UAV in the direction of Sotk - Mediamax.am

Azerbaijan uses UAV in the direction of Sotk


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk and used UAV today at around 10:00 a.m.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that 2 servicemen of the armed forces of Armenia were wounded. The condition of one of them is assessed as satisfactory, the other’s as severe.

 

As of 10:30 a.m., the situation on the front line was relatively stable.

