MoD: The Armenian side has no positional loss

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that no significant ceasefire violations by the adversary were recorded in Tegh community of Armenia’s Syunik province overnight.

The ministry notes that as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on April 11, the Armenian side has no positional loss.

The health condition of three of the six injured servicemen is assessed as satisfactory, the condition of other three as moderate, severe and extremely severe, respectively.

The Ministry of Defense also published the names of servicemen killed defending the sovereign territory of Armenia:

Artur Sahakyan (born in 1999)

Mkrtich Harutyunyan (born in 1989)

Henrik Kocharyan (born in 1997)

Narek Sargsyan (born in 1994).