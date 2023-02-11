Papikyan and Shoygu speak about regional security - Mediamax.am

Papikyan and Shoygu speak about regional security


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergey Shoygu discussed regional security issues.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that during the telephone conversation, the ministers of the two countries also discussed defense cooperation and referred to a number of issues of mutual interest.

