Fifteen servicemen die in a fire in Gegharkunik military unit’s shelter

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Fifteen servicemen died, three are in grave condition as a result of a fire that broke out in the shelter of a military unit in Armenia’s Gegharkunik region.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that on January 19, at around 01:30 am, under yet unknown circumstances, a fire broke out in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik region.