Azerbaijani units fire in the direction of Gegharkunik

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Defense Ministry reports that Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire in the direction of Gegharkunik.

“On December 20, at around 00:05, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from the weapons of different calibers at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Kutakan of Gegharkunik region. No casualties reported from the Armenian side,” the ministry said in a news release.