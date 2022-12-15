Azerbaijan opens fire in the direction of Vardenis - Mediamax.am

Azerbaijan opens fire in the direction of Vardenis


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan has violated ceasefire regime.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that on December 15, at around 01:10 a.m., the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located in Norabak and Srashen of Armenia’s Gegharkunik region.

 

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

