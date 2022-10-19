Twenty-nine Armenians missing following September 13 aggression

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that “there are 29 missing Armenians from the September 13th aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia.”

He wrote about it on Twitter.

He noted that there are 777 missing Armenians from the first Nagorno-Karabakh war and 217 after the 2020 war.

“We hope Azerbaijan will cooperate in clarifying the destiny of our compatriots,” Pashinyan tweeted.