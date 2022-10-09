Azerbaijan fires in the direction of Armenian combat positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported that today the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian combat positions.
“On October 6, at around 2:20 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at the construction equipment carrying out fortification works in the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
As a result of the shootings, the equipment was damaged,” the ministry said in a news release.
