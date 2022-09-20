Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 95 servicemen to Armenia - Mediamax.am

435 views

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 95 servicemen to Armenia


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated that Azerbaijan handed over bodies of 95 servicemen to the Armenian side.

On September 17 Azerbaijan handed over bodies of 32 Armenian servicemen.

 

According to the statement adopted at the Armenian Security Council, the number of dead and missing persons, as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, reaches 207.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 20, 2022 14:45
Putin: “Armenia is our close friend and strategic ally”

Foreign Policy | September 20, 2022 14:35
Putin calls for “firm adherence to trilateral statements”

Army and Police | September 20, 2022 13:53
Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 95 servicemen to Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022