Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 95 servicemen to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated that Azerbaijan handed over bodies of 95 servicemen to the Armenian side.
On September 17 Azerbaijan handed over bodies of 32 Armenian servicemen.
According to the statement adopted at the Armenian Security Council, the number of dead and missing persons, as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, reaches 207.
