Infrastructure damaged from adversary’s strikes presented

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Emergency Situations Minister Armen Pambukhchyan said today that Azerbaijan targeted and damaged residential houses, cars and other infrastructure in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor, Syunik and Gegharkunik regions.

Speaking at the cabinet sitting today, he said that guest houses, a health resort, the cable car, the building of the Rescue Service’s fire-rescue squad, personal vehicles and property were damaged in Vayots Dzor. He noted that two shells fell into the Kechut reservoir.

“We have a problem of power supply lines failure, particularly in Vaghatin, Vorotanavan, Shamb, Darpas, Getatagh, Lor, Lernashen Dastakert settlements of Sisian community of Syunik region.

Ambulances were damaged as a result of bombing of Syunik. In Gegharkunik, mainly the houses of the residents, wheat and barley fields were damaged,” the minister said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that a detailed inventory of the caused damage should be done for the government to allocate funds for full restoration works. He also said that it is important to document these and other circumstances for legal purposes.