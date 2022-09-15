Armenian DM says Azerbaijan’s aggression pre-planned

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan stated at the meeting with Toivo Klaar, the EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, that the large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia unleashed on September 13 “was a pre-planned Azerbaijani provocation.”

Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that during the meeting Papikyan emphasized the need for targeted assessments by the international community, including the EU, to the recent aggression.

Toivo Klaar reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to contribute to the restoration of the negotiation process between the parties and the reaching of agreements.