Armenian DM says Azerbaijan’s aggression pre-planned - Mediamax.am

766 views

Armenian DM says Azerbaijan’s aggression pre-planned


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan stated at the meeting with Toivo Klaar, the EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, that the large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia unleashed on September 13 “was a pre-planned Azerbaijani provocation.”

Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that during the meeting Papikyan emphasized the need for targeted assessments by the international community, including the EU, to the recent aggression.

 

Toivo Klaar reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to contribute to the restoration of the negotiation process between the parties and the reaching of agreements.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 15, 2022 20:35
Ararat Mirzoyan: Baku undermines efforts of establishing lasting and comprehensive peace in the region

Nagorno Karabakh | September 15, 2022 18:20
Ruben Vardanyan: Artsakh issue “the last priority” for Armenian authorities

Army and Police | September 15, 2022 16:15
Armenian DM says Azerbaijan’s aggression pre-planned
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022