Armenian MOD: Fire in all directions almost stopped

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan reported that from 8 p.m. the fire in all directions has almost stopped, no significant incidents have been recorded.
“The circulating information that some Armenian settlements have passed under control of Azerbaijani is an absolute lie,” he said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.