Armenian MOD: Fire in all directions almost stopped

Armenian MOD: Fire in all directions almost stopped


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan reported that from 8 p.m. the fire in all directions has almost stopped, no significant incidents have been recorded.

“The circulating information that some Armenian settlements have passed under control of Azerbaijani is an absolute lie,” he said.

