As of now, number of Armenian casualties reaches 105

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that the Armenian side has suffered 105 casualties as of now.

“When we say that Azerbaijan has unleashed aggression against Armenia, we also mean that it has established control over a certain area. This is the reason why we appealed to CSTO. We appealed based on Article 4. We asked the CSTO to assist, including militarily, to restore the territorial integrity of Armenia and to ensure the withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from the territory of Armenia. Moreover, we are also referring to last year’s incursion into Sotk-Khoznavar sector,” Pashinyan said at the National Assembly.