Adversary resumes attacks - Mediamax.am

1114 views

Adversary resumes attacks



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated today that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense overnight.

In particular, the adversary used combat UAVs in the direction of Jermuk.

 

From 08:00 on September 14, using artillery and mortars, the adversary resumed attacks in the directions of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha.

 

The Armed Forces of Armenia are taking retaliatory actions, said Aram Torosyan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 14, 2022 16:16
Russia expects reaching a “package” agreement

Army and Police | September 14, 2022 15:55
Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border “extremely tense”

Society | September 14, 2022 14:28
2,570 civilians evacuated as a result of Azerbaijani attack
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022