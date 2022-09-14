Adversary resumes attacks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated today that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense overnight.
In particular, the adversary used combat UAVs in the direction of Jermuk.
From 08:00 on September 14, using artillery and mortars, the adversary resumed attacks in the directions of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha.
The Armed Forces of Armenia are taking retaliatory actions, said Aram Torosyan.
