Adversary resumes attacks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated today that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense overnight.

In particular, the adversary used combat UAVs in the direction of Jermuk.

From 08:00 on September 14, using artillery and mortars, the adversary resumed attacks in the directions of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha.

The Armed Forces of Armenia are taking retaliatory actions, said Aram Torosyan.