Armenian, Russian DMs agree to take steps to stabilize the situation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu.

“The head of the Armenian defense agency briefed to his Russian counterpart on the situation created as a result of large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Suren Papikyan and Sergey Shoygu agreed to take necessary steps to stabilize the situation,” spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.