Armenian MOD: Adversary continues attempts to advance - Mediamax.am

737 views

Armenian MOD: Adversary continues attempts to advance


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated that the adversary continues the attempts to advance along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“As of 8 a.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained mainly unchanged.

 

The adversary continues to use artillery, mortars, UAVs and firearms of large calibers in the direction of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan – on both military and civilian infrastructure. Positional battles continue in some sections of the border,” the spokesman said

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 13, 2022 16:50
Armenian FM highlights need for targeted international response to Azerbaijan's actions

Foreign Policy | September 13, 2022 16:41
Armenia expects from its CSTO allies “effective collective steps”

Foreign Policy | September 13, 2022 16:32
Special representative of Russian FM arrives in Yerevan
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022