Armenian MOD: Adversary continues attempts to advance

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated that the adversary continues the attempts to advance along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
“As of 8 a.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained mainly unchanged.
The adversary continues to use artillery, mortars, UAVs and firearms of large calibers in the direction of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan – on both military and civilian infrastructure. Positional battles continue in some sections of the border,” the spokesman said
