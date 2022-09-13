Armenian MOD: Adversary continues attempts to advance

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated that the adversary continues the attempts to advance along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“As of 8 a.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained mainly unchanged.

The adversary continues to use artillery, mortars, UAVs and firearms of large calibers in the direction of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan – on both military and civilian infrastructure. Positional battles continue in some sections of the border,” the spokesman said