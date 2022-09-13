Armenia to apply to Russia, CSTO and UN Security Council - Mediamax.am

Armenia to apply to Russia, CSTO and UN Security Council


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened a Security Council meeting to discuss further steps aimed at countering the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

“A decision was made to officially apply to the Russian Federation to put into effect the provisions on cooperation and assistance registered in the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, to the Collective Security Treaty Organization and UN Security Council regarding the aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the news release reads.

