Armenian DM discusses war in Ukraine at the Pentagon

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl discussed the war in Ukraine.
This was stated in the news release issued by Department of Defense Spokesman David Herndon.
“Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl hosted Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan of Armenia at the Pentagon today to discuss ways to strengthen the U.S.-Armenian defense relationship. Dr. Kahl emphasized the U.S. commitment to peace and stability in the South Caucasus. In addition, the two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and possible areas of mutually-beneficial cooperation,” the news release read.
