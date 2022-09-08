Azerbaijani units open fire at Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 8, at around 02:30 a.m., the units of the Azerbaijan armed forces opened fire from firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the southeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.

Armenian Ministry of Defense informs that the fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced by retaliatory actions. No casualties have been reported on the Armenian side.