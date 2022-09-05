Armenian DM leaves for the United States

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A delegation led by Armenia’s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan left for the United States on September 5 for a working visit.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry
