Papikyan to Shoygu – Armenia highly values Russia’s presence in Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan discussed issues on military-technical and military cooperation with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that during the meeting Suren Papikyan said that this is the second meeting since the beginning of the year, which shows the high level of allied interaction between Armenia and Russia.

“This meeting is very important for us. We highly appreciate the level of Armenian-Russian interaction, as well as the role of Russia’s presence in the South Caucasus,” Papikyan said.

“We have many questions to discuss. Of course, questions related to the activities of our peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh. We, like you, are convinced that the main stabilizing factor is the maintenance of the ceasefire along the entire line of contact,” Sergey Shoygu said.