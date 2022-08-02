Armenian serviceman wounded in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s provocation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Artsakh Defense Army reported that on August 1, starting from 09:00 a.m., Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of Artsakh, making attempts to cross the contact line. The actions were stopped by the units of Defense Army.
“As a result of the provocation serviceman of Defense Army Albert Bakhshinyan has been wounded. Doctors assess his condition as satisfactory,” Defense Army said in a news release.
