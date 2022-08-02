Armenian serviceman wounded in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s provocation - Mediamax.am

656 views

Armenian serviceman wounded in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s provocation


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Artsakh Defense Army reported that on August 1, starting from 09:00 a.m., Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of Artsakh, making attempts to cross the contact line. The actions were stopped by the units of Defense Army.

“As a result of the provocation serviceman of Defense Army Albert Bakhshinyan has been wounded. Doctors assess his condition as satisfactory,” Defense Army said in a news release.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | August 2, 2022 17:40
Pashinyan, Putin discuss reached agreements

Foreign Policy | August 2, 2022 16:45
Zakharova: Russia actively contributes to preparation of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

Foreign Policy | August 2, 2022 16:06
Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss security situation in the region
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022