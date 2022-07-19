Pashinyan introduces the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense Edward Asryan to the top military leadership.

Pashinyan noted that certain legislative changes have taken place, and the Chief of the General Staff will also serve as First Deputy Minister of Defense once the law comes into force.

“This decision has been made after analyzing a number of events that have taken place in recent years, including issues of working cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. I want to express hope that due to this decision, the productivity of our work in the sphere of reforms of the Armed Forces and the army will be even more effective,” said Pashinyan.