Azerbaijan returns Armenian conscript who crossed the border in April


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that the Azerbaijani side has returned today Armenian conscript Eduard Martirosov, who crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on April 23.

The ministry reports that the conscript has been returned following the arrangement reached during trilateral meeting in Brussels on May 22, facilitated by Commander of Russian troop, Mayor-General Andrei Volkov.

