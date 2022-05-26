Azerbaijan returns Armenian conscript who crossed the border in April

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that the Azerbaijani side has returned today Armenian conscript Eduard Martirosov, who crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on April 23.
The ministry reports that the conscript has been returned following the arrangement reached during trilateral meeting in Brussels on May 22, facilitated by Commander of Russian troop, Mayor-General Andrei Volkov.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.