NSS: Reliable information received about plans to “seize Parliament building”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The National Security Service of Armenia has issued a statement which runs as follows:

“The National Security Service of Armenia has received reliable operative information that the organizers of the rally in Yerevan intend to provoke illegal actions through provocations during the regular session of the Armenian National Assembly, incite the participants to seize the parliament building, force them to take actions to destabilize the internal security of the country, disturb public order and security.

The National Security Service strongly warns the organizers of the rally, their participants, to refrain from committing illegal acts, otherwise they will be fully responsible for what happens.

The NSS urges all law-abiding citizens not to give in to provocations, to refrain from taking illegal steps, otherwise they will equally share the entire burden of criminal liability.”